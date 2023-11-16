EQS-DD: Siemens Energy AG: Joe Kaeser, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.11.2023 / 22:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Joe Last name(s): Kaeser





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI

5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



10.76 EUR 19486.36 EUR



10.74 EUR 2094.30 EUR



10.745 EUR 25089.58 EUR



10.75 EUR 33529.25 EUR



10.755 EUR 27317.70 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



10.7517 EUR 107517.1900 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

16/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





