Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'643 -0.6%  SPI 14'014 -0.6%  Dow 34'945 -0.1%  DAX 15'787 0.2%  Euro 0.9645 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'302 -0.3%  Gold 1'982 1.2%  Bitcoin 32'226 -4.3%  Dollar 0.8885 0.1%  Öl 77.5 -4.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Lonza1384101ABB1222171Idorsia36346343Kuros32581411Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Logitech2575132
Top News
Milliarden-Tour des Superstars: So viel Einfluss hat Taylor Swift auf den Aktienmarkt
Blick ins Berkshire Hathaway-Depot im dritten Quartal: Warren Buffett trennt sich von zwei Top 10-Titeln
Binance will gerichtlich gegen Klage wegen nicht registrierter Krypto-Derivate vorgehen
Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 notiert zum Handelsende im Plus
NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 präsentiert sich schlussendlich fester
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Siemens Energy Aktie [Valor: 56635536 / ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.11.2023 22:55:54

EQS-DD: Siemens Energy AG: Joe Kaeser, buy

finanzen.net zero Siemens Energy-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Siemens Energy
10.48 CHF -2.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.11.2023 / 22:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Joe
Last name(s): Kaeser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI
5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
10.76 EUR 19486.36 EUR
10.74 EUR 2094.30 EUR
10.745 EUR 25089.58 EUR
10.75 EUR 33529.25 EUR
10.755 EUR 27317.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
10.7517 EUR 107517.1900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


16.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




87317  16.11.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1775577&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Siemens Energy AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten