Kevin O'Leary: Auch für Sam Bankman-Fried gilt nach FTX-Skandal die Unschuldsvermutung
VW-Aktie ex Sonderdividende: Volkswagen-Konzern im November mit Absatzplus - VW-Werkschef: Trinity 'eng verknüpft'
Henkel-Aktie profitiert: Henkel trennt sich vom Russland-Geschäft
Post-Aktie tiefer: Deutsches Wirtschaftsministerium nimmt Beschwerden über die Deutsche Post sehr ernst
Roche-Aktie stabil: Genentech und Biogen einigen sich bei Vermarktung von Glofitamab
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie [Valor: 34117753 / ISIN: NL0012044747]
19.12.2022 14:54:08

EQS-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Stefan Feltens, buy

Shop Apotheke Europe NV
44.29 CHF 14.06%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.12.2022 / 14:53 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Feltens

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
42.58 EUR 85160.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
42.5800 EUR 85160.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


19.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80005  19.12.2022 CET/CEST



Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

09.12.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
09.12.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
01.12.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
15.11.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10.11.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Aussicht der Inflation für das Jahr 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Haben wir die Höchststände der Inflation bereits erreicht und kommen weitere Zinsschritte auf uns zu? Diese Fragen beantwortet Dr. Thomas Gitzel, Chefvolkswirt der VP Bank AG im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Aussicht der Inflation für das Jahr 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:35 Der Blick in die Glaskugel
09:48 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching this week? 🛢️ 💶
09:42 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs mit Barrieren bei 50% und attraktiven Coupons
09:40 SMI gibt weiter nach
09:29 Marktüberblick: VW-Aktie nach Sonderdividende gesucht
08:20 Schaeffler baut eigene Wasserstoffanlage
06:45 Aussicht der Inflation für das Jahr 2023 | BX Swiss TV
16.12.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00 % Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
15.12.22 DAX – Fed nimmt Fuß vom Gaspedal – Was macht heute die EZB?
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie leichter: CS muss in den USA wegen Mängeln neuen Abwicklungsplan vorlegen
VW-Aktie ex Sonderdividende: Volkswagen-Konzern im November mit Absatzplus - VW-Werkschef: Trinity 'eng verknüpft'
ifo-Geschäftsklima im Fokus: Dow fester erwartet -- SMI und DAX in der Gewinnzone -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Abgaben
Kryptowährungen Bitcoin & Co, Stablecoins, Krypto-Winter, etc: Das könnte das Krypto-Jahr 2023 parat haben
Morgan Stanley rechnet mit schwachem Jahresstart 2023 - So könnte es nächstes Jahr weitergehen
Aufschwung oder fortgesetzter Bärenmarkt - Das erwarten Experten für 2023
Swisscom-Aktie steigt: Swisscom-VR Renzo Simoni soll Posten doch behalten - Swisscom soll Umbau auf Teppichetage planen
Sulzer-Aktie - Sulzer-Chefin zu Ankeraktionär Vekselberg: "Situation ist nicht optimal für uns"
Kryptowährungen im Überblick: So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. heute
Migros-Tochter Denner will wachsen und neues Ladenkonzept umsetzen

