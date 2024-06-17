EQS-DD: Shelly Group AD: Svetlin Todorov, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.06.2024 / 17:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Svetlin Last name(s): Todorov





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the Board of Directors





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Shelly Group AD

b) LEI

8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: BG1100003166





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



33.0000 EUR 6600000.0000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



33.0000 EUR 6600000.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

13/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





