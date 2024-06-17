Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Allterco AD Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 34751365 / ISIN: BG1100003166]
17.06.2024 17:31:37

EQS-DD: Shelly Group AD: Svetlin Todorov, sell

Allterco AD Registered Shs
69.20 BGN -1.14%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.06.2024 / 17:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Svetlin
Last name(s): Todorov

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Shelly Group AD

b) LEI
8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: BG1100003166

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
33.0000 EUR 6600000.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
33.0000 EUR 6600000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


17.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Shelly Group AD
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
Internet: www.corporate.shelly.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




92423  17.06.2024 CET/CEST



