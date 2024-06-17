|
17.06.2024 17:31:37
EQS-DD: Shelly Group AD: Svetlin Todorov, sell
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
17.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group AD
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|Internet:
|www.corporate.shelly.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
92423 17.06.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Allterco AD Registered Shs
|
17:39
|EQS-DD: Shelly Group AD: Dimitar Dimitrov, sell (EQS Group)
|
17:39
|EQS-DD: Shelly Group AD: Dimitar Dimitrov, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
17:31
|EQS-DD: Shelly Group AD: Svetlin Todorov, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
17:31
|EQS-DD: Shelly Group AD: Svetlin Todorov, sell (EQS Group)
|
17:30
|EQS-DD: Shelly Group AD: Dimitar Dimitrov, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
17:30
|EQS-DD: Shelly Group AD: Dimitar Dimitrov, sell (EQS Group)
|
14.06.24
|EQS-News: Shelly Group: Successful placement of shares with participation of BIT Capital for targeted increase in free float (EQS Group)
|
14.06.24
|EQS-News: Shelly Group: Erfolgreiche Umplatzierung von Aktien unter Beteiligung von BIT Capital zur gezielten Erhöhung des Streubesitzes (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Allterco AD Registered Shs
Optimismus bei Strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz mit Georg von Wattenwyl | BX Swiss TV
Der Risikoappetit der Anleger bei Strukturierte Produkte nimmt langsam wieder zu.
Wie entwickelt sich der Markt für Strukturierten Produkte in der Schweiz in 2024, welche Anlageklassen sind gefragt und bleiben BRCs weiterhin beliebt?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Georg von Wattenwyl, Präsident des SSPA (Swiss Structured
Products Association) im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Wochenstart: SMI etwas leichter -- DAX freundlich -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen schwächer
Der heimische Markt gibt zum Wochenstart etwas nach, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegt. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich am Montag auf grünem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag in Rot.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}