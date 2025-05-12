Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.05.2025 09:52:58

EQS-DD: Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG: Verus Capital Partners AG, sell

Shareholder Value Beteiligungen
78.50 EUR -2.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.05.2025 / 09:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Verus Capital Partners AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Helmut
Last name(s): Fink
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG

b) LEI
529900V1ZBO7TDIQX144 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A168205

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
106.01 EUR 843,309.55 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
106.01 EUR 843,309.55 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/05/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


12.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG
Barckhausstr. 1
60325 Frankfurt
Germany
Internet: www.svb-ag.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




98564  12.05.2025 CET/CEST