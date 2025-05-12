|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
12.05.2025 09:52:58
EQS-DD: Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG: Verus Capital Partners AG, sell
Shareholder Value Beteiligungen
78.50 EUR -2.48%
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
12.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG
|Barckhausstr. 1
|60325 Frankfurt
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.svb-ag.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
98564 12.05.2025 CET/CEST
