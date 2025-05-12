EQS-DD: Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG: Verus Capital Partners AG, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.05.2025 / 09:52 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Verus Capital Partners AG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Helmut Last name(s): Fink Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG

b) LEI

529900V1ZBO7TDIQX144

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A168205





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



106.01 EUR 843,309.55 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



106.01 EUR 843,309.55 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

11/05/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





