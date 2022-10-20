|
20.10.2022 19:59:50
EQS-DD: sdm SE english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
20.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|sdm SE
|Traubinger Straße 1
|81477 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sdm-se.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
78975 20.10.2022 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu sdm SE
|
19:59
|EQS-DD: sdm SE english (EQS Group)
|
19:59
|EQS-DD: sdm SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
19:53
|EQS-DD: sdm SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
19:53
|EQS-DD: sdm SE english (EQS Group)
|
19:42
|EQS-DD: sdm SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
19.10.22
|EQS-News: sdm SE: Einladung zum Webcast am 21. Oktober 2022 (EQS Group)
|
13.10.22
|EQS-News: sdm SE: Veröffentlicht Konzern-Halbjahresabschluss 2022 und bestätigt Prognose (EQS Group)
|
26.08.22
|DGAP-News: Sicherheitsdienstleister sdm SE beginnt nachhaltige Dividendenpolitik mit Ausschüttung von 8 Eurocent je Aktie (EQS Group)