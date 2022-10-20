Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
sdm Aktie [Valor: 114253197 / ISIN: DE000A3CM708]
20.10.2022 19:53:52

EQS-DD: sdm SE english

sdm
3.88 EUR 3.19%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.10.2022 / 19:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Reisinger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
sdm SE

b) LEI
529900M5TAUGBE9AIJ77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CM708

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)














Price(s) Volume(s)
4.06 EUR 406.00 EUR
4.00 EUR 400.00 EUR
4.02 EUR 4.02 EUR
4.00 EUR 1600.00 EUR
4.00 EUR 1200.00 EUR
4.02 EUR 438.18 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
4.0081 EUR 4048.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


20.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: sdm SE
Traubinger Straße 1
81477 München
Germany
Internet: www.sdm-se.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




78973  20.10.2022 CET/CEST



