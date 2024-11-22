Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.11.2024 15:30:12

EQS-DD: Schulte-Schlagbaum AG: Vaios Kastanis, buy

Schulte-Schlagbaum
196.00 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen / Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.11.2024 / 15:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Vaios
Last name(s): Kastanis

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schulte-Schlagbaum AG

b) LEI
391200XFQXESVCRNMQ02 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007190001

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
202.00 EUR 18180.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
202.00 EUR 18180.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/11/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Stock Exchange Duesseldorf
MIC: XDUS


22.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Schulte-Schlagbaum AG
Nevigeser Straße 100 - 110
42553 Velbert
Germany
Internet: http://www.sag-schlagbaum.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




95481  22.11.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2036835&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

