31.03.2025 11:03:02

EQS-DD: Schaeffler AG: Uwe Wagner, buy

Schaeffler
3.68 CHF -2.62%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.03.2025 / 11:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Wagner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaeffler AG

b) LEI
549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHA0019

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
4.01 EUR 34,887.00 EUR
4.004 EUR 5,205.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
4.0092 EUR 40,092.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/03/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


31.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




97754  31.03.2025 CET/CEST