EQS-DD: Schaeffler AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.10.2022 / 09:34 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Schick





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Schaeffler AG

b) LEI

549300Q7E782X7GC1P43

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000SHA0159





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



4.7339 EUR 20110.03 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



4.7339 EUR 20110.0300 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

06/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % AMS AG / Logitech 119323844 51.00 % 20.00 % Tesla Inc. / Volkswagen AG (Vz) 119323871 49.00 % 20.00 % Idorsia AG 119323872 51.00 % 18.00 % 07.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





