EQS-DD: SAP SE: Margret Klein-Magar, Receipt of 84 SAP shares in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme MOVE SAP

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'008 0.3%  SPI 14'487 0.2%  Dow 34'664 0.3%  DAX 15'703 -0.6%  Euro 0.9560 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'236 -0.4%  Gold 1'911 -0.6%  Bitcoin 23'326 4.1%  Dollar 0.8925 0.2%  Öl 91.3 0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529WeTrade Group127441585Partners Group2460882Novo Nordisk23159222DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101
Top News
Apple-Keynote im Live-Ticker: Apples "Wonderlust"-Event findet heute Abend statt - wohl Ankündigung von iPhone 15
Credit Suisse und Julius Bär im Fokus: Geldwäscheskandal in Singapur - Behörden beschlagnahmen Millionen
NYSE-Title Oracle-Aktie vorbörslich unter Druck: Oracle verzeichnet langsameres Cloud-Wachstum
BASF-Aktie schwächer: BASF arbeitet mit Nanotech Energy bei Lithium-Ionen-Batterien zusammen
AB Foods-Aktie gewinnt: Primark-Mutter AB Foods blickt mit Zuversicht auf kommenden Monate
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
SAP Aktie [Valor: 345952 / ISIN: DE0007164600]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.09.2023 13:54:52

EQS-DD: SAP SE: Margret Klein-Magar, Receipt of 84 SAP shares in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme MOVE SAP

SAP
123.57 CHF -1.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.09.2023 / 13:53 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Margret
Last name(s): Klein-Magar

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction




Receipt of 84 SAP shares in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme MOVE SAP
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


12.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




85751  12.09.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1724093&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu SAP SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SAP SE

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
08.09.23 SAP Buy UBS AG
06.09.23 SAP Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.09.23 SAP Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.08.23 SAP Add Baader Bank
04.08.23 SAP Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ASM International, Mastercard 💳 & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, Mastercard 💳 & Wolters Kluwer

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Mastercard & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:49 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen
09:39 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte haussieren weiter
09:03 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
09:01 SMI startet freundlich in die Woche
07:18 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Mastercard & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch
11.09.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten – EZB im Blick
11.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Langfristig aufwärts
11.09.23 Am 11.09.2023 präsentiert Splint Invest Albert Willems "We were all very thirsty". 2023 erzielten seine Werke das 11-fache des Schätzwertes. Ein vielversprechendes Kunstwerk.
11.09.23 Come fly with me – Comeback der Reisebranche
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'482.28 19.18 61SSMU
Short 11'710.59 13.70 SMIR9U
Short 12'157.53 8.79 0LSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'009.80 12.09.2023 14:07:32
Long 10'548.52 18.69 V4SSMU
Long 10'342.45 13.87 5SSMJU
Long 9'890.79 8.89 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SAP SE 130.08 42.24% SAP SE

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie gibt Gas: Meyer Burger bestätigt Grossauftrag von AMAG
Roche-Aktie verliert: Grössere Zukäufe geplant - Roche-Chef bestätigt Jahresprognose
Top-Ökonom erwartet Aktien-Crash und Immobilienblase: Hohe Zinsen durch die Fed verantwortlich
Erholungstendenzen: Diese sechs Schweizer Aktien könnten für Anleger derzeit interessant sein
Swiss Re-Aktie verzeichnet deutliche Gewinne: Swiss Re geht von wachsendem Geschäft bei Nichtlebenmarkt-Rückversicherungen aus
Bitcoin sinkt zeitweise auf den tiefsten Stand seit Mitte Juni
UBS-Aktie dreht ins Minus: UBS-Schweiz-Chefin stellt Managementteam vor - UBS streicht offenbar Wealth-Management-Stellen in Asien
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Nestlé-Aktie wechselt die Richtung: Nestlé startet neues Kaffeesystem in der Schweiz
Tesla-Aktie schliesst deutlich fester: Positive Experteneinschätzung sorgt bei Tesla-Aktionären für Optimismus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit