|
12.06.2023 21:20:46
EQS-DD: SAP SE: Lars Lamade, Receipt of 53 SAP shares in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme MOVE SAP
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
12.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAP SE
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sap.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
83789 12.06.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Fälligkeitstag
|Maximale Rendite p.a.
|Deutsche Telekom / SAP / Siemens
|122156381
|26.06.2024
|9.33 %
|Linde Aktie Plc. / SAP SE / Siemens AG
|122156222
|05.06.2024
|8.10 %
|Bayer / SAP / Siemens
|115674240
|30.10.2023
|7.00 %
Nachrichten zu SAP SE
Analysen zu SAP SE
|22.05.23
|SAP Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.05.23
|SAP Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.05.23
|SAP Halten
|DZ BANK
|17.05.23
|SAP Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.05.23
|SAP Add
|Baader Bank
|22.05.23
|SAP Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.05.23
|SAP Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.05.23
|SAP Halten
|DZ BANK
|17.05.23
|SAP Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.05.23
|SAP Add
|Baader Bank
|22.05.23
|SAP Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.05.23
|SAP Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.05.23
|SAP Add
|Baader Bank
|17.05.23
|SAP Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.05.23
|SAP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.05.23
|SAP Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.05.23
|SAP Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.05.23
|SAP Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.04.23
|SAP Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.04.23
|SAP Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.05.23
|SAP Halten
|DZ BANK
|17.05.23
|SAP Hold
|Warburg Research
|24.04.23
|SAP Halten
|DZ BANK
|21.04.23
|SAP Hold
|Warburg Research
|20.04.23
|SAP Neutral
|Oddo BHF
What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?
Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Leitzinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen fester -- SMI schliesst freundlich - DAX letztlich über 16'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen notierten schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich zum Wochenbeginn mit positiver Tendenz. Die Wall Street geht optimistisch in die Notenbankwoche. Die Märkte in Fernost schlossen am Montag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}