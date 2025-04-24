Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.04.2025 15:00:08

EQS-DD: SAP SE: Christian Kurt Klein, buy

SAP
224.90 CHF -1.28%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.04.2025 / 14:59 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christian Kurt
Last name(s): Klein

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
240.4405 EUR 100,985.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
240.4405 EUR 100,985.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/04/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


24.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
