|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
|
24.04.2025 15:00:08
EQS-DD: SAP SE: Christian Kurt Klein, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
24.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAP SE
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sap.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
98296 24.04.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu SAP SE
|
15:00
|EQS-DD: SAP SE: Christian Kurt Klein, buy (EQS Group)
|
15:00
|EQS-DD: SAP SE: Christian Kurt Klein, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
12:29
|SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE am Donnerstagmittag mit roten Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Schwacher Wochentag in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 präsentiert sich mittags schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Donnerstagshandel in Frankfurt: DAX verliert mittags (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX am Mittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26