SAF-HOLLAND Aktie 55990017 / DE000SAFH001
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29.05.2026 13:48:49
EQS-DD: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Christoph Günter, sell
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
29.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
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|English
|Company:
|SAF-HOLLAND SE
|Hauptstrasse 26
|63856 Bessenbach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.safholland.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105250 29.05.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Richemont: Luxus-Titel mit Kaufsignal
Richemont sendet gleich doppelt Kaufsignale: Charttechnisch hat die Aktie wichtige Widerstände überwunden, fundamental stützen robuste Zahlen. Die Chancen stehen gut, dass der SMI-Titel das Jahreshoch ins Visier nimmt.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu SAF-HOLLAND SE
|
13:48
|EQS-DD: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Christoph Günter, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
13:48
|EQS-DD: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Christoph Günter, sell (EQS Group)
|
27.05.26
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX steigt zum Handelsende (finanzen.ch)
|
27.05.26