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SAF-HOLLAND Aktie 55990017 / DE000SAFH001

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29.05.2026 13:48:49

EQS-DD: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Christoph Günter, sell

SAF-HOLLAND
19.07 CHF 0.15%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.05.2026 / 13:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Günter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: President EMEA

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAF-HOLLAND SE

b) LEI
222100QJQLUJHWREL058 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SAFH001

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
20.80 EUR 4,264.00 EUR
20.80 EUR 3,120.00 EUR
20.80 EUR 3,702.40 EUR
20.80 EUR 312.00 EUR
20.80 EUR 9,401.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
20.80 EUR 20,800.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


29.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstrasse 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet: www.safholland.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105250  29.05.2026 CET/CEST





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