09.02.2024 14:48:07

EQS-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Katja van Doren, buy

RWE
30.71 CHF -0.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.02.2024 / 14:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Katja
Last name(s): van Doren

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
32.59 EUR 63550.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
32.5900 EUR 63550.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


09.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




89431  09.02.2024 CET/CEST



