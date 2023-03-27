SMI 10'795 1.5%  SPI 14'147 1.5%  Dow 32'238 0.4%  DAX 15'149 1.3%  Euro 0.9865 -1.0%  EStoxx50 4'173 1.0%  Gold 1'954 -1.2%  Bitcoin 25'569 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9163 -0.3%  Öl 75.6 0.8% 
27.03.2023 12:30:49

EQS-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Markus Krebber, buy

RWE
37.87 CHF -2.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.03.2023 / 12:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Krebber

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
37.84 EUR 45937.76 EUR
37.85 EUR 94549.30 EUR
37.86 EUR 90712.56 EUR
37.87 EUR 96682.11 EUR
37.88 EUR 50721.32 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
37.8603 EUR 378603.05 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


27.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




82005  27.03.2023 CET/CEST



