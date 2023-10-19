Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft Aktie
19.10.2023 13:52:52

EQS-DD: Ringmetall SE: Petri Industriebeteiligungen GmbH, buy

Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft
2.60 CHF
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.10.2023 / 13:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Petri Industriebeteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Petri
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ringmetall SE

b) LEI
3912001LS9HMTYQODO63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5E55

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.71 EUR 542000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.71 EUR 542000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/10/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Ringmetall SE
Innere Wiener Str. 9
81667 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.ringmetall.de



 
