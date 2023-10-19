EQS-DD: Ringmetall SE: Petri Industriebeteiligungen GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.10.2023 / 13:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Petri Industriebeteiligungen GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Christoph Last name(s): Petri Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ringmetall SE

b) LEI

3912001LS9HMTYQODO63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3E5E55





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



2.71 EUR 542000.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



2.71 EUR 542000.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

17/10/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

19.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

