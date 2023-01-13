|
13.01.2023 10:02:51
EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Ulrich Grillo, buy
Rheinmetall
190.40 CHF 0.61%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
13.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rheinmetall AG
|Rheinmetall Platz 1
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rheinmetall.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
80429 13.01.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Rheinmetall AG
|
10:02
|EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Ulrich Grillo, buy (EQS Group)
|
10:02
|EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Ulrich Grillo, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
09:57
|EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Klaus-Günter Vennemann, buy (EQS Group)
|
09:57
|EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Klaus-Günter Vennemann, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
09:51
|EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Professor Dr. Andreas Arthur Georgi, buy (EQS Group)
|
09:51
|EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Professor Dr. Andreas Arthur Georgi, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
11.01.23
|Patria: Finnischer Rüstungskonzern bietet Rheinmetall und KMW Kooperation an (Handelsblatt)
|
10.01.23
|Rheinmetall-Aktie: Die Unternehmensgeschichte der Rheinischen Metallwaren- und Maschinenfabrik Aktiengesellschaft (finanzen.ch)