EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Professor Dr. Susanne Hannemann, buy

Rheinmetall
435.51 CHF 2.32%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.03.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Professor Dr.
First name: Susanne
Last name(s): Hannemann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
448.90 EUR 51623.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
448.9000 EUR 51623.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


15.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




90257  15.03.2024 CET/CEST



