ABB-Aktie zieht an: Power Conversion wird nach Taiwan verkauft
Credit Suisse-Aktie fester: CS-Wealth-Management-Chef erwartet Rückfluss abgezogener Kundengelder
Videospielunternehmen Square Enix intensiviert Engagement bei Blockchain-Entertainment
Ericsson-Aktie verliert deutlich: Operatives Ergebnis rückläufig
Rohstoffkurse: So schlagen sich der Goldpreis, Silberpreis & Co. am Freitagmittag
Rheinmetall Aktie [Valor: 345850 / ISIN: DE0007030009]
EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Dr.-Ing. Klaus Draeger, Acquisition, processed via joint custody account with spouse

Rheinmetall
221.78 CHF 1.01%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.01.2023 / 13:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.-Ing.
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Draeger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition, processed via joint custody account with spouse

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
218.90 EUR 22984.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
218.9000 EUR 22984.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


20.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80539  20.01.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1539663&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der GLENCORE, VISA und AMERICAN WATER WORKS vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

Aktien aktuell: GLENCORE, VISA, AMERICAN WATER WORKS – BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

