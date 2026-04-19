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REPLOID Group Aktie 146541228 / AT0000A3HRX5

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Realtime Push

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19.04.2026 18:14:32

EQS-DD: REPLOID Group AG: Thomas Gangl, buy

REPLOID Group
1750.00 EUR 2.94%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.04.2026 / 18:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Gangl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
REPLOID Group AG

b) LEI
529900KNZ7JJ6VLDJL12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1,750.00 EUR 29.00 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1,750.0000 EUR 29.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
17/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


19.04.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: REPLOID Group AG
Maria-Theresia-Strasse 53
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: reploid.eu



 
End of News EQS News Service




104458  19.04.2026 CET/CEST