REPLOID Group Aktie 146541228 / AT0000A3HRX5
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19.04.2026 18:14:32
EQS-DD: REPLOID Group AG: Thomas Gangl, buy
REPLOID Group
1750.00 EUR 2.94%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
19.04.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|REPLOID Group AG
|Maria-Theresia-Strasse 53
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Internet:
|reploid.eu
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104458 19.04.2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu REPLOID Group AG Inhaber-Akt
|
18:14
|EQS-DD: REPLOID Group AG: Thomas Gangl, buy (EQS Group)
|
18:14
|EQS-DD: REPLOID Group AG: Thomas Gangl, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
18:08