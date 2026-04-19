EQS-DD: REPLOID Group AG: Addendum Invest FlexKapG, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.04.2026 / 18:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Addendum Invest FlexKapG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Philip Last name(s): Pauer Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

REPLOID Group AG

b) LEI

529900KNZ7JJ6VLDJL12

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1,750.00 EUR 29.00 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1,750.0000 EUR 29.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

17/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

19.04.2026 CET/CEST

View original content: EQS News



