25.02.2026 17:41:13

EQS-DD: REPLOID Group AG: Addendum Invest FlexKapG, Disposal: The reported transaction relates to gifts made to persons not closely associated, without any cash inflow to the donor.

REPLOID Group
1800.00 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.02.2026 / 17:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Addendum Invest FlexKapG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Philip
Last name(s): Pauer
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
REPLOID Group AG

b) LEI
529900KNZ7JJ6VLDJL12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal: The reported transaction relates to gifts made to persons not closely associated, without any cash inflow to the donor.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 86.00 Units
0.00 EUR 86.00 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 172.00 Units

e) Date of the transaction
25/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


25.02.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: REPLOID Group AG
Maria-Theresia-Strasse 53
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: reploid.eu



 
End of News EQS News Service




103412  25.02.2026 CET/CEST





