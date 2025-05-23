Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.05.2025 17:23:08

EQS-DD: RENK Group AG: Klaus Stahlmann, sell

RENK
64.56 CHF -1.99%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.05.2025 / 17:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Stahlmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RENK Group AG

b) LEI
894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000RENK730

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
70.0000 EUR 2,100,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
70.0000 EUR 2,100,000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/05/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


23.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: RENK Group AG
Gögginger Straße 73
86159 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.renk.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




98898  23.05.2025 CET/CEST