RCM Beteiligungs Aktie [Valor: 19886050 / ISIN: DE000A1RFMY4]
07.03.2024 07:24:46

EQS-DD: RCM Beteiligungs AG: Martin Schmitt, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.03.2024 / 07:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Schmitt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RCM Beteiligungs AG

b) LEI
529900CIUYJHJL6TU820 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1RFMY4

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
1.48 EUR 1110.00 EUR
1.48 EUR 1110 EUR
1.48 EUR 1110 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.4800 EUR 3330.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE - FREIVERKEHR
MIC: TGAT


07.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: RCM Beteiligungs AG
Fronäckerstraße 34
71063 Sindelfingen
Germany
Internet: www.rcm-ag.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




90045  07.03.2024 CET/CEST



