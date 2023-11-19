Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
RCM Beteiligungs Aktie [Valor: 19886050 / ISIN: DE000A1RFMY4]
19.11.2023 18:39:54

EQS-DD: RCM Beteiligungs AG: Martin Schmitt, buy

RCM Beteiligungs
1.41 CHF 0.21%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.11.2023 / 18:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Schmitt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RCM Beteiligungs AG

b) LEI
529900CIUYJHJL6TU820 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1RFMY4

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.50 EUR 5445.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.5000 EUR 5445.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE - FREIVERKEHR
MIC: TGAT


19.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: RCM Beteiligungs AG
Fronäckerstraße 34
71063 Sindelfingen
Germany
Internet: www.rcm-ag.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




87371  19.11.2023 CET/CEST



