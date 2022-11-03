SMI 10'711 -0.9%  SPI 13'647 -1.0%  Dow 32'001 -0.5%  DAX 13'130 -1.0%  Euro 0.9879 0.4%  EStoxx50 3'593 -0.8%  Gold 1'629 -0.3%  Bitcoin 20'539 1.6%  Dollar 1.0131 1.0%  Öl 94.6 -1.0% 
03.11.2022 22:02:40

EQS-DD: Qiagen N.V.: Dr. Metin Colpan, Release of 457 Restricted Stock Units based on grant made on October 31, 2012. Exercise Price: $0.00. Closing price on October 31, 2022: $43.56. Subsequent ...

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.11.2022 / 22:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Metin
Last name(s): Colpan

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
QIAGEN N.V.

b) LEI
54930036WK3GMCN17Z57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012169213

b) Nature of the transaction




Release of 457 Restricted Stock Units based on grant made on October 31, 2012. Exercise Price: $0.00. Closing price on October 31, 2022: $43.56. Subsequent to the grant release receipt of 229 Common Shares upon net settlement wherein a number of Common Shares are withheld by the Company to cover related expenses (such as taxes and transaction costs baaed on share price on vesting date).
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
31/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


03.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




78721  03.11.2022 CET/CEST



