Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’256 0.9%  SPI 16’293 0.8%  Dow 39’754 0.1%  DAX 18’535 0.7%  Euro 0.9738 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’976 0.4%  Gold 2’405 -0.4%  Bitcoin 51’295 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8958 -0.1%  Öl 85.9 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379DocMorris4261528Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Nikola-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Nikola darf Platz an der NASDAQ behalten
Calida-Aktie: Gartenmöbelfirma Lafuma Mobilier wird verkauft
Ether-Transaktionen beschleunigen: Buterin mit neuen Vorschlägen
Ericsson-Aktie: Geringere Investitionsbereitschaft der Kunden führt zu Umsatzrückgang
Goldpreis: Drittes Wochenplus in Folge möglich
Suche...
ZERO Depot Krypto kaufen
q.beyond Aktie [Valor: 1062813 / ISIN: DE0005137004]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.07.2024 08:28:24

EQS-DD: q.beyond AG: Thies Rixen, buy

finanzen.net zero q.beyond-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

q.beyond
0.58 CHF 5.09%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.07.2024 / 08:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Thies
Last name(s): Rixen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
q.beyond AG

b) LEI
529900DGVITE7A2L5G12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005137004

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
0.798 EUR 3351.60 EUR
0.798 EUR 2952.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.798 EUR 6304.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE
MIC: TGAT


12.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: q.beyond AG
Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
50829 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.qbeyond.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




92923  12.07.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1944787&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu q.beyond (ex QSC)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu q.beyond (ex QSC)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ ASM International
✅ Eli Lilly and Company

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

06:17 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Kurssprung nach den Inflationszahlen
11.07.24 Julius Bär: 12.25% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Rieter Holding AG
11.07.24 SMI in Topform
11.07.24 CME CF Cryptocurrency benchmarks: frequently asked questions
10.07.24 Kering auf dem Weg zu neuem Glanz?
09.07.24 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero unter Druck
09.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Helvetia Versicherungen, Swiss Life, Swiss Re
09.07.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’770.03 19.45 SSCM8U
Short 13’009.87 13.85 UTBSOU
Short 13’523.43 8.78 ISSMNU
SMI-Kurs: 12’255.78 11.07.2024 17:31:41
Long 11’726.83 19.00 9RUBSU
Long 11’479.87 13.77 UBSGIU
Long 10’973.21 8.78 SSRM9U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

DocMorris-Aktie sackt dennoch zweistellig ab: DocMorris verzeichnet mehr Umsatz
Magnificent Seven: Drei KI-Aktien mit grossem Wachstumspotenzial bis 2030 - besser als NVIDIA?
Roche-Aktie profitiert: Roche erhält FDA-Zulassung für aufgefrischte Version von Susvimo und lanciert KI-gestütztes Diabetes-Tool
Daten offengelegt: Das verdienen Tesla-Mitarbeiter in Grünheide
Tesla-Aktie steigt elf Tage hintereinander: Bill Gross vergleicht Tesla mit einer Meme-Aktie
AMD-Aktie im Minus: NVIDIA-Konkurrent AMD übernimmt finnisches KI-Labor
UBS-Aktie im Plus: Zurückzahlung von zwei AT1-Anleihen
Krypto-Analyst zuversichtlich: Bullenzyklus von Kryptowährung Bitcoin noch lange nicht vorbei
Microsoft Aktie News: Microsoft gibt am Donnerstagnachmittag nach
Barry Callebaut-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Barry Callebaut erwirtschaftet Umsatzplus - Volumen rückläufig

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit