Pyrum Innovations Aktie [Valor: 112115467 / ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8]
27.02.2023 19:00:54

EQS-DD: Pyrum Innovations AG: Pascal Klein, sell

Pyrum Innovations
58.20 EUR 1.39%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.02.2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Pascal
Last name(s): Klein

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Pyrum Innovations AG

b) LEI
39120067WWD5WF229E72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
60.00 EUR 100020.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
60.00 EUR 100020.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Internet: www.pyrum.net



 
