23.01.2026 18:01:14

EQS-DD: Pyrum Innovations AG: Alf Schmidt, buy

Pyrum Innovations
26.80 EUR -1.47%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.01.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Alf
Last name(s): Schmidt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Pyrum Innovations AG

b) LEI
39120067WWD5WF229E72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
27.50 EUR 55,660.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
27.5000 EUR 55,660.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstrasse 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Internet: www.pyrum.net



 
End of News EQS News Service




102956  23.01.2026 CET/CEST