27.02.2023 19:00:57
EQS-DD: Pyrum Innovations AG: Alf Schmidt, buy
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
27.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pyrum Innovations AG
|Dieselstraße 8
|66763 Dillingen/Saar
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.pyrum.net
|End of News
|EQS News Service
81115 27.02.2023 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Pyrum Innovations AG
19:00
|EQS-DD: Pyrum Innovations AG: Alf Schmidt, buy (EQS Group)
19:00
|EQS-DD: Pyrum Innovations AG: Alf Schmidt, Kauf (EQS Group)
19:00
|EQS-DD: Pyrum Innovations AG: Pascal Klein, sell (EQS Group)
19:00
|EQS-DD: Pyrum Innovations AG: Pascal Klein, Verkauf (EQS Group)
19:00
|EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG: Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender stockt seinen Anteilsbesitz an der Gesellschaft auf (EQS Group)
19:00
|EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board increases his shareholding in the company (EQS Group)
16.02.23
|EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG: Stadtrat Homburg stimmt einstimmig für neues Pyrum-Werk (EQS Group)
16.02.23
|EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG: Homburg City Council votes unanimously for new Pyrum plant (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Pyrum Innovations AG
