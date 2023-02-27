SMI 11'220 0.3%  SPI 14'451 0.5%  Dow 32'945 0.4%  DAX 15'381 1.1%  Euro 0.9931 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'248 1.7%  Gold 1'819 0.4%  Bitcoin 21'901 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9367 -0.4%  Öl 82.7 -0.6% 
Pyrum Innovations Aktie [Valor: 112115467 / ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8]
27.02.2023 19:00:57

EQS-DD: Pyrum Innovations AG: Alf Schmidt, buy

Pyrum Innovations
58.20 EUR 1.39%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.02.2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Title:
First name: Alf
Last name(s): Schmidt

2. Reason for the notification

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Pyrum Innovations AG

b) LEI
39120067WWD5WF229E72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8

Acquisition

Price(s) Volume(s)
60.00 EUR 100020.00 EUR

Price Aggregated volume
60.00 EUR 100020.00 EUR

27/02/2023; UTC+1

Outside a trading venue


27.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
End of News EQS News Service




81115  27.02.2023 CET/CEST



