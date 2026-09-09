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Pyramid Aktie 154600278 / DE000A41YDL0

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09.09.2026 10:25:45

EQS-DD: Pyramid AG: Rhodo capital & consulting GmbH, buy

Pyramid
1.41 EUR -4.73%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.09.2026 / 10:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Rhodo capital & consulting GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Empl
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Pyramid AG

b) LEI
5299002CFPVFWJVMBK43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A41YDL0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.30 EUR 2,130.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.3000 EUR 2,130.7000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


09.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Pyramid AG
Sendlinger-Tor-Platz 8
80336 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.pyramid-ag.com
LEI Code: 5299002CFPVFWJVMBK43



 
End of News EQS News Service




106974  09.09.2026 CET/CEST





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