Pyramid Aktie 154600278 / DE000A41YDL0
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09.09.2026 10:25:45
EQS-DD: Pyramid AG: Rhodo capital & consulting GmbH, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
09.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pyramid AG
|Sendlinger-Tor-Platz 8
|80336 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.pyramid-ag.com
|LEI Code:
|5299002CFPVFWJVMBK43
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106974 09.09.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Bloom Energy - Aufstieg in die 1. Liga
Der Brennstoffzellenspezialist steigt in den US-Leitindex auf. Neben diesem prestigeträchtigen Erfolg spricht die Charttechnik für ein kurzfristiges Long-Engagement bei Bloom Energy.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Pyramid AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
|
10:25
|EQS-DD: Pyramid AG: Rhodo capital & consulting GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
10:25
|EQS-DD: Pyramid AG: Rhodo capital & consulting GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
13.07.26
|EQS-News: Pyramid AG: Erste Zahlen zum 1. Halbjahr 2026 zeigen deutliche Steigerung des operativen Geschäfts – Jahres- und Konzernabschluss 2025 veröffentlicht (EQS Group)
|
01.06.26
|EQS-DD: Pyramid AG: Ralph Weidenmann, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
01.06.26
|EQS-DD: Pyramid AG: Ralph Weidenmann, buy (EQS Group)