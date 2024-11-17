Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
PWO Aktie [Valor: 344960 / ISIN: DE0006968001]
17.11.2024 20:32:40

EQS-DD: PWO AG: Consult Invest Beteiligungsberatungs-GmbH, buy

PWO
27.40 EUR 0.74%
PWO
27.40 EUR 0.74%



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.11.2024 / 20:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Consult Invest Beteiligungsberatungs-GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Georg
Last name(s): Hengstberger
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PWO AG

b) LEI
5299006TWTYFNXLFV488 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006968001

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
27.40 EUR 23838.00 EUR
27.60 EUR 3588.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
27.4260 EUR 27426.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/11/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


17.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: PWO AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
Germany
Internet: www.pwo-group.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




95257  17.11.2024 CET/CEST



