EQS-DD: PVA TePla AG: Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.03.2024 / 15:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Gernot
Last name(s): Hebestreit

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PVA TePla AG

b) LEI
5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007461006

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
19.95 EUR 15960.0000 EUR
19.95 EUR 13965.0000 EUR
19.95 EUR 9975.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
19.9500 EUR 39900.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Exchange
MIC: XFRA


23.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Internet: www.pvatepla.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




90477  23.03.2024 CET/CEST



