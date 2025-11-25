Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’773 0.9%  SPI 17’542 0.9%  Dow 46’932 1.0%  DAX 23’465 1.0%  Euro 0.9346 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’574 0.8%  Gold 4’150 0.3%  Bitcoin 70’375 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8079 0.0%  Öl 62.3 -1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Sika41879292Holcim1221405
Top News
thyssenkrupp-Aktie: IG Metall fordert Garantien für Verkauf von thyssenkrupp Steel
Icahns Depot: Diese Aktien standen im 3. Quartal im Fokus
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Ausblick: Dell Technologies präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
thyssenkrupp nucera-Aktie fällt deutlich: Jahresumsatzausblick unter Markterwartung
Suche...

PUMA Aktie 481322 / DE0006969603

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

25.11.2025 18:12:04

EQS-DD: PUMA SE: Markus Neubrand, buy

PUMA
14.58 CHF 0.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.11.2025 / 18:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Neubrand

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PUMA SE

b) LEI
529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006969603

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.90 EUR 40,147.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.9000 EUR 40,147.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/11/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


25.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.puma.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102036  25.11.2025 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu PUMA SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten