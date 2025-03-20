Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.03.2025 12:32:00

EQS-DD: PUMA SE: Markus Neubrand, buy







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.03.2025 / 12:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Neubrand

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PUMA SE

b) LEI
529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006969603

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
23.76 EUR 100290.96 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
23.76 EUR 100290.96 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/03/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: GETTEX - MM Munich
MIC: MUNC


20.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.puma.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




97588  20.03.2025 CET/CEST





