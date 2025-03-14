EQS-DD: PUMA SE: Arne Freundt, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.03.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Arne Last name(s): Freundt





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PUMA SE

b) LEI

529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006969603





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



21.85 EUR 218500.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



21.85 EUR 218500.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

14/03/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





