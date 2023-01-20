SMI 11'312 0.5%  SPI 14'517 0.5%  Dow 33'045 -0.8%  DAX 14'977 0.4%  Euro 0.9978 0.6%  EStoxx50 4'110 0.4%  Gold 1'932 0.0%  Bitcoin 19'322 0.1%  Dollar 0.9205 0.5%  Öl 87.0 0.7% 
EQS-DD: publity AG: NEON Equity AG, buy

publity
21.45 CHF -38.75%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.01.2023 / 10:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: NEON Equity AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Olek
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
publity AG

b) LEI
967600E9ZL3H9FUG6311 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006972508

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
29.93 EUR 9000000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
29.9300 EUR 9000000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.publity.de



 
