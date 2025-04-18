Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’661 0.5%  SPI 15’705 0.5%  Dow 39’142 -1.3%  DAX 21’206 -0.5%  Euro 0.9307 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’935 -0.6%  Gold 3’328 0.0%  Bitcoin 69’178 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8182 -0.1%  Öl 67.9 2.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
KW 16: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Netflix-Aktie im Plus: Netflix steigert Umsatz und Gewinn
SNB-Aktie: UBS-Analysten rechnen mit kräftigem Gewinnrückgang bei Schweizerischer Nationalbank
Silberpreis, Goldpreis & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Freitagmittag um die Kurse der Rohstoffe
Leveraged ETFs: Chancen, Risiken und was Anleger wissen müssen
Suche...
Saxo Spezialangebot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

18.04.2025 12:12:10

EQS-DD: PSI Software SE: Robert Klaffus, buy

PSI Software
21.74 CHF -29.98%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.04.2025 / 12:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Robert
Last name(s): Klaffus

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PSI Software SE

b) LEI
529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
25.60 EUR 10,086.40 EUR
25.70 EUR 10,125.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
25.6500 EUR 20,212.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/04/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Lang and Schwarz
MIC: LSSI


18.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: PSI Software SE
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




98258  18.04.2025 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu PSI Software AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PSI Software AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dividendenaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live geht es um defensivere Aktien, welche nicht so stark von der Zollpolitik beeinflusst sind. Was sind spannende Aktien und worin ist Tim investiert?
Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
🛑 Wichtig: Das Thema Rüstung ist gesellschaftlich wie ethisch komplex – in diesem Video beleuchten wir vor allem die börsentechnische Entwicklung und die wirtschaftlichen Auswirkungen globaler Ereignisse.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Dividendenaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

09:00 Logo WHS ASML Aktie 2025: KI-Gewinner oder geopolitisches Risiko? Europas Tech-Riese im Check
17.04.25 Julius Bär: 12.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Logitech International SA, Swisscom AG, Partners Group Holding AG
17.04.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: US-Aktienmarkt – Interessante Ableitungen/SAP – Der neue Krösus
17.04.25 SMI dank Schlussspurt nur leicht im Minus
17.04.25 Kapitalschutzzertifikate in unsicheren Marktphasen
17.04.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy hebt Prognosen an
17.04.25 Dividendenaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
17.04.25 Cobalt"s Supply Risks and Demand Drivers
15.04.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 5.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’250.00 19.13
Short 12’500.00 13.53
Short 12’950.00 8.91
SMI-Kurs: 11’660.96 17.04.2025 17:31:31
Long 11’200.00 19.86
Long 10’960.00 13.74
Long 10’180.00 8.40
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
KW 16: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
NVIDIA-CEO Jensen Huang auf Überraschungsbesuch in China - Aktie gibt nach
Nach EZB-Entscheid: SMI geht fester ins lange Osterwochenende -- DAX schliesst im Minus
KW 16: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Trotz Zollchaos: Diese ETFs bringen Stabilität ins Depot
Goldpreis: Grossspekulanten verkaufen Gold-Futures in grossem Stil
Zinsentscheid: EZB dreht Zinsschraube nach unten
Tesla-Aktie fällt: China-Zölle stoppen offenbar Cybercab- und Semi-Produktion
Apple, NVIDIA & Co.: So beurteilt ein Fondsmanager die Zukunft von Tech-Aktien

Top-Rankings

KW 16: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 16: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Aktien Empfehlungen KW 25/16: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 25/16. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Lightspring / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}