|
20.01.2023 18:01:52
EQS-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Lawrence Aidem, buy
ProSiebenSat.1 Media
9.61 CHF 11.69%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
20.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|Medienallee 7
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.prosiebensat1.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
80561 20.01.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|
18:01
|EQS-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Lawrence Aidem, buy (EQS Group)
|
18:01
|EQS-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Lawrence Aidem, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
19.01.23
|EQS-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Prof. Dr. Rolf Nonnenmacher, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
19.01.23
|EQS-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Prof. Dr. Rolf Nonnenmacher, buy (EQS Group)
|
10.01.23
|EQS-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Hubertus M. Habets, buy (EQS Group)
|
10.01.23
|EQS-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Hubertus M. Habets, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
10.01.23
|Dämpfer aus Österreich für Berlusconi-Firma zu ProSiebenSat.1-Anteil (AWP)
|
10.01.23
|ProSiebenSat. 1-Aktie verliert deutlich: Berlusconi-Firma darf wohl ProSiebenSat.1-Anteil nicht aufstocken (AWP)