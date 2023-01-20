SMI 11'293 0.3%  SPI 14'501 0.4%  Dow 33'167 0.4%  DAX 15'034 0.8%  Euro 0.9994 0.7%  EStoxx50 4'120 0.6%  Gold 1'926 -0.3%  Bitcoin 19'694 2.0%  Dollar 0.9216 0.6%  Öl 87.4 1.1% 
EQS-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Lawrence Aidem, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.01.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Lawrence
Last name(s): Aidem

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

b) LEI
529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PSM7770

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
10.1668 USD 24491.82 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
10.1668 USD 24491.82 USD

e) Date of the transaction
19/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


20.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80561  20.01.2023 CET/CEST



