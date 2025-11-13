Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Georgios Chatzis, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.11.2025 / 21:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Georgios
Last name(s): Chatzis

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ProCredit Holding AG

b) LEI
529900LIN8L1K9MLTR09 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006223407

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.80 EUR 3,254.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.8000 EUR 3,254.2500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/11/2025; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


