ProCredit Aktie [Valor: 34813027 / ISIN: DE0006223407]
12.02.2025 23:55:33

EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Georgios Chatzis, buy

ProCredit
8.48 CHF 0.70%
Kaufen / Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.02.2025 / 23:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Georgios
Last name(s): Chatzis

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Amendment to prior notification dated 12 Feb 2025: Date of the transaction is 2025-02-11 UTC and not 2025-02-10 UTC

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ProCredit Holding AG

b) LEI
529900LIN8L1K9MLTR09 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006223407

b) Nature of the transaction




Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
9.01 EUR 3252.96 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
9.0100 EUR 3252.9600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/02/2025; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


12.02.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: ProCredit Holding AG
Rohmerplatz 33-37
60486 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.procredit-holding.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




96941  12.02.2025 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2085595&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

