EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

Pierer Mobility Aktie [Valor: 41860974 / ISIN: AT0000KTMI02]
16.05.2022 19:56:04

EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG

Pierer Mobility
EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG

16.05.2022 / 19:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
  Name and legal form: Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH
2 Reason for Thea notification
a) Position/status
  Person closely associated with:
Title: Dipl. Ing.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Pierer
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name PIERER Mobility AG
b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
4 Details of the transaction(s):
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
  Type: Share
  ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition
c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)  
75.19 EUR 26,150 units  
         
         
d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume  
75.19 EUR 26,150 units  
e) Date of the transaction 2022-05-12; UTC +2
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

16.05.2022















Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: www.pierermobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S


 
End of News EQS News Service




75111  16.05.2022 



