23.07.2025 17:16:08

EQS-DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE: FUTRUE GmbH, Fiduciary acquisition of 940,750 shares in PharmaSGP Holding SE as trustee

PharmaSGP
28.20 EUR -1.40%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.07.2025 / 17:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: FUTRUE GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Clemens
Last name(s): Fischer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PharmaSGP Holding SE

b) LEI
3912005CZ12PVVCIPT91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5

b) Nature of the transaction
Fiduciary acquisition of 940,750 shares in PharmaSGP Holding SE as trustee

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
22/07/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
