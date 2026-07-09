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Pentixapharm Aktie 138581166 / DE000A40AEG0

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09.07.2026 15:24:02

EQS-DD: Pentixapharm Holding AG: Eckert Wagniskapital und Frühphasenfinanzierung GmbH, Granting of 8.922.464 Subscription rights

Pentixapharm
2.14 EUR 4.39%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.07.2026 / 15:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Eckert Wagniskapital und Frühphasenfinanzierung GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Eckert
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Pentixapharm Holding AG

b) LEI
3912005VBOVXNDXEQZ36 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A41YFP6

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 8.922.464 Subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Pentixapharm Holding AG
Robert-Rössle-Strasse 10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.pentixapharm.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




105998  09.07.2026 CET/CEST





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