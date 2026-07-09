Pentixapharm Aktie 138581166 / DE000A40AEG0
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09.07.2026 15:24:02
EQS-DD: Pentixapharm Holding AG: Eckert Wagniskapital und Frühphasenfinanzierung GmbH, Granting of 8.922.464 Subscription rights
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09.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
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|English
|Company:
|Pentixapharm Holding AG
|Robert-Rössle-Strasse 10
|13125 Berlin
|Germany
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|https://www.pentixapharm.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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105998 09.07.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Roche: Verzögerte Wirkung
Die Teilnahme an einer Medizin-Konferenz und die Vorlage der Semesterzahlen - in den kommenden Wochen rückt der Pharmariese in den Fokus. Die Roche-Aktie könnte noch oben ausbrechen.Weiterlesen!