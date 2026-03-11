Palfinger Aktie 750206 / AT0000758305
|
11.03.2026 13:19:10
EQS-DD: Palfinger AG: Alexander Susanek, buy
|
11.03.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Palfinger AG
|Lamprechtshausener Bundesstrasse 8
|5020 Salzburg
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.palfinger.ag
Nachrichten zu Palfinger AG
|
13:19
|EQS-DD: Palfinger AG: Alexander Susanek, buy (EQS Group)
|
13:19
|EQS-DD: Palfinger AG: Alexander Susanek, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
12:26
|Börse Wien in Rot: ATX Prime mittags schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
09.03.26
|EQS-HV: PALFINGER AG: Einberufung der 38. ordentlichen Hauptversammlung (EQS Group)
|
09.03.26
|EQS-AGM: PALFINGER AG: Invitation to the 38th Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
06.03.26
|EQS-AFR: Palfinger AG: Release of a Financial report (EQS Group)
|
06.03.26
|EQS-AFR: Palfinger AG: Bekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung eines Finanzberichtes (EQS Group)
|
05.03.26
|Schwacher Handel in Wien: ATX Prime präsentiert sich letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.ch)