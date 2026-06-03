EQS-DD: Notification about transaction with Eleving Group shares in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 596/2014

Notification about transaction with Eleving Group shares in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 596/2014
03.06.2026 / 19:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Modestas Sudnius
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Person discharging managerial responsibilities:
Modestas Sudnius
(Category A Management Board Member of the Issuer, CEO)
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Eleving Group
b)
LEI
894500N14T2GUDX0FL66
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Eleving Group, publicly listed shares
Identification code
LU2818110020
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares in the open market
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
1,7000 EUR
6 863 shares
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
6 863 shares
1,7000 EUR per share
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-05-29
f)
Place of transaction
NASDAQ RIGA; XRIS
03.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
Language:
English
Company:
Eleving Group S.A.
8-10 avenue de la Gare
1610 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet:
www.eleving.com
End of News
EQS News Service
105346 03.06.2026 CET/CEST
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