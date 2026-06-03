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Eleving Group Registered Shs Aktie 138465648 / LU2818110020

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03.06.2026 19:35:34

EQS-DD: Notification about transaction with Eleving Group shares in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 596/2014

Eleving Group Registered Shs
1.66 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification about transaction with Eleving Group shares in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 596/2014

03.06.2026 / 19:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Modestas Sudnius
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person discharging managerial responsibilities:
Modestas Sudnius
(Category A Management Board Member of the Issuer, CEO)
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Eleving Group
b) LEI 894500N14T2GUDX0FL66
4. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Eleving Group, publicly listed shares
Identification code LU2818110020
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares in the open market
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
1,7000 EUR 6 863 shares
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  
6 863 shares
1,7000 EUR per share
e) Date of the transaction 2026-05-29
f) Place of transaction NASDAQ RIGA; XRIS

03.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Eleving Group S.A.
8-10 avenue de la Gare
1610 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.eleving.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105346  03.06.2026 CET/CEST





In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Holcim: Baustoffriese meldet sich zurück

Holcim hat an der Börse lange nicht geglänzt, doch zuletzt meldete sich die Aktie eindrucksvoll zurück. Nach dem Sprung über wichtige charttechnische Marken rückt sogar das Rekordhoch wieder näher. Auch operativ zeigt sich der Baustoffkonzern robuster als erwartet, sodass die Aktie neue Schubkraft bekommen könnte.

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