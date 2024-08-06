Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’510 -0.3%  SPI 15’346 -0.2%  Dow 38’998 0.8%  DAX 17’354 0.1%  Euro 0.9315 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’575 0.1%  Gold 2’389 -0.8%  Bitcoin 48’316 4.7%  Dollar 0.8519 -0.1%  Öl 76.3 -1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger Technology135706599Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Lonza1384101Sonova1254978
Top News
Ausblick: Walt Disney veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Nachlese Japan - Erholung könnte wieder abgekauft werden - Bayer erhöht die Prognosen
Ausblick: Virgin Galactic verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
EVOTEC-Aktie im Bärenmodus: EVOTEC geht von weniger Umsatz aus
Ausblick: Aurora Cannabis informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Northern Data Aktie [Valor: 27392576 / ISIN: DE000A0SMU87]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.08.2024 22:00:22

EQS-DD: Northern Data AG: Liebling Kronberg Capital GmbH, Subscription of 14,022 shares in connection with a capital increase against cash contribution.

Northern Data
0.00 EUR 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.08.2024 / 22:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Liebling Kronberg Capital GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Tom Oliver
Last name(s): Schorling
Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Northern Data AG

b) LEI
391200LB6JA3HAQWTS32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87

b) Nature of the transaction


Subscription of 14,022 shares in connection with a capital increase against cash contribution.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
20.0000 EUR 280440.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
20.0000 EUR 280440.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


06.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.northerndata.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




93333  06.08.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1961351&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Northern Data AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten