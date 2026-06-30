EQS-DD: Northern Data AG: Dr. Tom Oliver Schorling, Exchange of a total of 20,770 Shares in Northern Data AG for a total of 42,123.637 newly issued Class A common shares of Rumble Inc. (ISIN ...

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
30.06.2026 / 19:03 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
Dr.
First name:
Tom Oliver
Last name(s):
Schorling
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Chairman of the Supervisory Board
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Northern Data AG
b) LEI
391200LB6JA3HAQWTS32
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE000A0SMU87
b) Nature of the transaction
Exchange of a total of 20,770 Shares in Northern Data AG for a total of 42,123.637 newly issued Class A common shares of Rumble Inc. (ISIN US78137L1052) in connection with the closing of the voluntary public exchange offer of Rumble Deutschland AG to the shareholders of Northern Data AG at the offered exchange ratio of 1 to 2.0281
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
not numberable
not numberable
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
not numberable
not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
29/06/2026; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
30.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
Language:
English
Company:
Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet:
www.northerndata.de
End of News
EQS News Service
105852 30.06.2026 CET/CEST
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