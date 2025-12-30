Nordex Aktie 2083267 / DE000A0D6554
30.12.2025 12:42:23
EQS-DD: Nordex SE: Dr. Ilya Hartmann, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
30.12.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Strasse 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
End of News
|EQS News Service
|
102674 30.12.2025 CET/CEST
