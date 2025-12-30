EQS-DD: Nordex SE: Dr. Ilya Hartmann, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.12.2025 / 12:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Ilya Last name(s): Hartmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Nordex SE

b) LEI

529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0D6554

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 28.64 EUR 3,020.12 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 28.6400 EUR 3,020.1200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

29/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

