Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’249 0.1%  SPI 18’186 0.0%  Dow 48’462 -0.5%  DAX 24’433 0.3%  Euro 0.9286 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’781 0.5%  Gold 4’384 1.2%  Bitcoin 69’313 0.8%  Dollar 0.7890 0.0%  Öl 62.1 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sika41879292Alphabet A29798540Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
mobilezone-Aktie in Grün: Verkauf in Deutschland abgeschlossen - Margenziel bekräftigt
Nach strategischer Fokussierung: Montana Aerospace passt Geschäftsleitung an - Aktie im Plus
Wisekey-Aktie: SEC-Registrierungsformular zur Wisesat-Fusion mit Columbus eingereicht
Deutsche Bank-Aktie dennoch fester: Störung des Onlinebankings
Lufthansa-Aktie leichter: Neue Jets und alte Schatten - Luftverkehrskonzern feiert 100 Jahre
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Nordex Aktie 2083267 / DE000A0D6554

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.12.2025 12:42:23

EQS-DD: Nordex SE: Dr. Ilya Hartmann, buy

Nordex
26.97 CHF -0.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.12.2025 / 12:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Ilya
Last name(s): Hartmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nordex SE

b) LEI
529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D6554

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
28.64 EUR 3,020.12 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
28.6400 EUR 3,020.1200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


30.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Strasse 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102674  30.12.2025 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Nordex AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?