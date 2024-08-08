Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-DD: niiio finance group AG: Johann Horch, sell

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.08.2024 / 22:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Johann
Last name(s): Horch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
niiio finance group AG

b) LEI
391200DI4LPLWVFRHW27 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G8332

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.10 EUR 55220.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.1000 EUR 55220.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


08.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: niiio finance group AG
Elisabethstraße 42/43
02826 Görlitz
Germany
Internet: www.niiio.finance



 
End of News EQS News Service




93459  08.08.2024 CET/CEST



