|
08.08.2024 22:50:20
EQS-DD: niiio finance group AG: Johann Horch, sell
niiio finance
0.22 EUR 0.00%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
08.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|niiio finance group AG
|Elisabethstraße 42/43
|02826 Görlitz
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.niiio.finance
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
93459 08.08.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu niiio finance
|
22:50
|EQS-DD: niiio finance group AG: Johann Horch, sell (EQS Group)
|
22:50
|EQS-DD: niiio finance group AG: Johann Horch, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
16.07.24
|EQS-Adhoc: niiio finance group AG: Anpassung der Guidance in Bezug auf das geplante EBITDA für das Geschäftsjahr 2024 infolge der Umgliederung von Einmalaufwendungen (EQS Group)
|
16.07.24
|EQS-Adhoc: niiio finance group AG: Adjustment of guidance regarding the expected EBITDA for 2024 due to reclassification of one-off expenses (EQS Group)
|
18.06.24
|KORREKTUR/NACHBÖRSE/XDAX +0,1% auf 18.148 Punkte (Dow Jones)
|
18.06.24
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX +0,1% auf 18.148 Punkte (Dow Jones)
|
18.06.24
|EQS-Adhoc: niiio finance group AG: Update: Impairment at niiio finance group AG (EQS Group)
|
18.06.24
|EQS-Adhoc: niiio finance group AG: Update: Wertberichtigung bei der niiio finance group AG (EQS Group)